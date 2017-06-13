Griezmann says sorry for flaunting himself for Man Utd move

Antoine Griezmann has apologised to Atletico Madrid and their fans for speaking publicly about Manchester United’s interest in him.

The France forward on Tuesday signed a one-year extension to his Atletico contract to keep him at the club until 2022 – the new deal coming after months of speculation linking him with a £84million move to Old Trafford.

But while all the time Atletico insisted Griezmann would stay, the player went public on the Premier League’s desires to sign him, rating his chances of a move to United as a “six out of 10”.

But United then shelved their interest in the player, before Griezmann signed his new deal – leading to the player apologising for his actions which angered some Atleti supporters.

He said: “The first thing that I want to do is apologise to the people that misunderstood my statements.

“I may have expressed myself badly or perhaps some wanted to produce headlines where there weren’t any.

“But since I arrived I have given my all for my club, my team-mates, my coaching staff and I am very happy to return to experience another season with all of you.”

Griezmann added: “I will thank everyone by giving it all on the pitch, like always.”