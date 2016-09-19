Griezmann set to spark PL auction amid ‘unsettled’ rumours

Antoine Griezmann has reportedly told Atletico Madrid he wants to quit the club next summer, with four Premier League sides ready to slug it out for his signature.

Various reports on Monday suggest that the bidding could hot up and become a flat out auction, with a fee of around £80million mentioned.

The 25-year-old bagged a brace as Atletico swept aside Sporting Gijon 5-0, and he is now representing himself after splitting with his agent last week.

“I will now operate without an agent but my advice will continue to come from my father and from my mentor Eric Olhats,” he told French newspaper L’Equipe.

Griezmann has always spoken of his commitment to Atletico, but hinted recently he could look to move on if the club ever parted company with much-sought after coach Diego Simeone.

The player has long been linked with a move to the Premier League: Arsenal reportedly failed with an approach earlier in the summer, while Manchester United have long been linked with a mega move, while recent speculation has claimed Chelsea will rival any bid for Euro 2016’s top scorer.

However, Griezmann’s decision to go it alone and ditch it alone could give his suitors fresh hope that the player is looking to move on next summer.