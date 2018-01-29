Griezmann sets Atletico targets after responding to United, City talk

Antoine Griezmann has firmly distanced himself from reports claiming he could make a January departure from Atletico Madrid.

The France forward has long been linked with a move to Manchester United, while Barcelona are also known suitors of the Atleti favourite.

Reports in the media have also suggested Manchester City could try to lure Griezmann to the Etihad as part of a swap deal for Sergio Aguero.

However, the forward has no intention of leaving the Spanish capital this month after he stated he still hopes to hep the club win two trophies this season.

“We have two competitions remaining and in both we will fight until the end,” Griezmann told BeIn Sports.

“Our second half was strong because of the half-time team talk, it was not a good first half but we managed to react well to create chances and score goals.

“I have started the year well with goals, assists and hard work and I am to continue on this path.”

The French forward scored the opener in Sunday’s 3-0 win over Las Palmas, with Fernando Torres and Thomas Partey also finding the net.

Diego Simeone’s side remain 11 points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona while they have also crashed out of the Copa del Rey and Champions League, leaving them in the Europa League.

Like our dedicated Man City Facebook page for all the latest news on your timeline