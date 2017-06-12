Griezmann ‘signs new deal’ to officially end Man Utd talk

Antoine Griezmann has underlined his commitment to Atletico Madrid after reportedly signing a new contract to keep him at the La Liga giants until 2022.

The France forward has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United all summer, and even appeared on French TV to rate his chances of a move there a “six out of 10”, before a change of heart by Jose Mourinho saw negotiations come to an end.

And any talk of a move being resurrected, or indeed elsewhere, appears to have officially been put to bed after Marca claimed the former Real Sociedad star had put pen to paper on a new deal with the club until 2022.

Griezmann first appeared to signal his future was at Atletico after the club’s appeal against a transfer ban was rejected.

He posted a picture of himself in an Atletico shirt on Twitter, with the caption: “Now more than ever #Atleti #AllTogether.”

Griezmann’s last new deal with Atletico – signed around the same time last year – saw his buyout clause released to €100million and it’s not yet known if the new deal has raised that fee.

The new contract is still to be confirmed by Atletico but the club will no doubt be delighted to retain their star man after his record of 83 goals in 160 appearances for the capital club.