Griezmann sort of apologises for blacked-up ‘tribute’

Antoine Griezmann has defended himself and apologised after sparking a Twitter backlash by posting a picture of himself on social media as a black basketball player.

The Atletico Madrid forward’s initial tweet, captioned “80’s Party ðð¤£”, showed Griezmann in an NBA All Stars basketball kit with heavily darkened skin and an afro-style wig.

After a string of angry responses, the France star returned to Twitter to post: “Calm down friends, I’m fan of the Harlem globetrotters and the good times… it’s a tribute â”

More than 20 minutes after that post, he added: “I recognise it is clumsy on my part. If I have hurt anyone, I apologise.”

After saying sorry, Griezmann deleted the original image from his verified Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The 26-year-old has once again been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United in 2018, after Atletico chief Diego Simeone admitted he would allow the player to leave, while Barcelona also remain keen.