Griezmann to demand staggering salary to snub Barca for Man Utd

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann will demand a staggering £400,000-a-week to snub Barcelona and join Manchester United this summer.

The France star has been lined up in an £89million deal by Jose Mourinho, but United face strong competition from Barcelona to get their man – despite the Catalan giants shelling out £142m for Philippe Coutinho.

United are said to have offered £290,000-a-week for the 26-year-old to join in last summer’s transfer window but the player now reportedly wants an extra £100,000-a-week more – given the huge sums other top players have been going for recently.

An Old Trafford source told the The Sun: “The goalposts have moved significantly since the first attempt to sign Griezmann.

“The package offered last year which was agreed is now a lot less than what he wants next summer.

“It might be too much even for us to afford. The club is desperate to sign him but it is an awful lot of money.

“His people are making different demands which the club might be reluctant to give in to.”

Reports earlier this month had suggested that Mourinho could even try and land Griezmann in January, but Atletico will resist any bids during the winter window for a player they signed for just £24m from Real Sociedad in 2014.