Griezmann told he can grow ‘commercially’ if he joins Man Utd

Antoine Griezmann has been advised to avoid a Premier League giant in the summer if he departs Atletico Madrid.

According to Time Sport CEO Esteve Calzada, Manchester United are “a level above Arsenal” and Griezmann could boost his brand image by moving to Old Trafford.

Caldaza believes that the Red Devils are a perfect fit for the France international, who has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months.

Paul Pogba’s world-record move from Juventus to United has been cited as one of the reasons why Griezmann should prioritise a move there, as his countryman tops the shirt sale table.

In addition, Caldaza claims that Arsenal’s recent Champions League exit – a competition Manchester United missed out on – proves that United are ahead.

“After what happened recently [against Bayern Munich in the Champions League], there is more and more talk about Arsenal not being a winning team anymore,” Calzada told ESPN.

“It has been a long time with no [big] trophies. It is a very popular club, of course, but United is a different animal.

“Even without being successful lately, they keep on growing their commercial revenues, as the brand is so strong. Arsenal definitely one step behind United in terms of size, and in terms of potential that he can realise.”