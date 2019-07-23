Antoine Griezmann has revealed exactly how close he came to joining Man Utd, his trophy ambitions for Liverpool and why he wants an Arsenal star to join him at Barcelona, in an openly-honest interview.

The player finally ended long-running speculation over his future by securing a move to Barcelona from Atletico Madrid for a fee in the region of £105million. The World Cup winner has already lifted the lid on his motivations in moving to the Nou Camp and why he will always have a piece of his heart with Atleti.

However, it could have been a different story for Griezmann, who came close to joining Manchester United two summers ago, with the player even going as far as to rate his chances of a move to Old Trafford as a “six out of 10” on French TV.

Lifting the lid on that potential transfer, Griezmann told Sky Sports that he did come close to making the move, but says, ultimately he is happy to make the move up the Spanish footballing ladder.

He told “I was having a lot of fun in La Liga. We have one thing the Premier League does not – the sun.”

While Griezmann has already spoken of his joy at teaming up with Lionel Messi, the player does admit he would love to play alongside his great friend Alexandre Lacazette again one day – possibly even at Barcelona.

“I would love to play with Lacazette,” said Griezmann.

“He’s a friend of mine, we played together in the national team. He’s an amazing player, has a lot of talent.”

While his immediate focus is on Barcelona, Griezmann admits he is a big admirer of the Premier League and says he followed last season’s title race with interest as Liverpool were pipped to the post by Manchester City.

And the France star says he hopes this coming season can see Jurgen Klopp’s side finally end their long wait to be crowned Premier League champions.

“They deserve to win the Premier League, hopefully one day they will win it again,” Griezmann added.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!