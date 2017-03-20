Griezmann: When I leave Atletico, I’d consider this trio

Antoine Griezmann has reiterated his desire to stay at Atletico Madrid – but admits he would one day like to play for one of Real Madrid, Barcelona or Bayern Munich.

The France striker is one of the world’s most-sought after forwards and has regularly been linked with an €85million switch to Manchester United this summer.

However, with the France striker intimating he wants to stay at Atletico and with the links to Old Trafford seemingly cooling, Griezmann has opened the door to a future move elsewhere – and a move to one of Atletico’s fiercest rivals would not be out the question.

“Could I play for Real Madrid or Barcelona in the future? Why not,” Griezmann told Marca.

“It is every player’s dream to play for a big club like those two or for Bayern Munich.

“But I cannot see myself at Barca or Madrid at this stage, nor at any other club. I am happy where I am now.

“I have no intention of leaving Atletico, not for Paris Saint-Germain, not for China, not for MLS, not for Russia and not for any other destination.”

Griezmann insists his Atleti future does not depend on that of coach Diego Simeone and admits neither will be at the club forever.

“My future does not depend on Simeone. He could leave one day or I could leave,” Griezmann, who turns 26 on Tuesday, added.

“I called him last summer to find out what his plans were, he told me he would stay and that felt good, so I also stayed.

“But we are not inseparable.”