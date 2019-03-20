Griezmann’s sister tries to clear up £103m striker’s Man Utd links

Antoine Griezmann’s sister has attempted to cool speculation suggesting the France star is set to leave Atletico Madrid this summer.

The forward’s future at the Wanda Metropolitano is once again the subject of speculation after recent reports from Spain suggested he will look to move on at the end of the season, after Atletico were knocked out of the Champions League.

Griezmann is understood to be keen to move to a side who can triumph in Europe’s top competition, while the talk from Catalonia is that Barcelona prefer a more conventional no.9.

Griezmann, who turns 28 tomorrow, was heavily linked with an £88million move to Barcelona last summer, while Man Utd and PSG were also in the running to sign the diminutive striker before he decided to stay with Atletico.

He signed a new contract with Atleti until 2023 after their Europa League success and within that deal was a £170million release clause, which Marca claim will drop to £103million this summer.

United, according to the Daily Mirror, remain interested in the player and could launch a move for him in July.

However, Griezmann’s sister Maud, who helps to represent him, claimed they are not talking to any other clubs, however she dropped short of saying her brother was staying in Spain.

“That’s right, Antoine is disappointed by this elimination, since one of his objectives while staying at Atletico was to win the [Champions League] in his stadium,” Griezmann’s sister told L’Equipe.

“But he is the same as his team-mates, coach, officials and fans.

“It’s tiring to read new things every day about what my brother thinks and about whoever says they know what he’s thinking.

“The only people who have been managing my brother’s interests for two years are myself, my father, Alain, and our lawyer, Sevan Karian.

“If there is a club we are in contact with right now, it’s Atletico Madrid and no other.”