Grigg scores late as Wigan dump 10-man Man City out of FA Cup

League 1 Wigan pulled off one of the biggest shocks of recent seasons as they dumped runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City out of the FA Cup 1-0 thanks to a late goal from Will Grigg.

Northern Ireland striker Grigg struck the decisive goal 11 minutes from time against a side often heralded as Europe’s best this season as City’s hopes of a quadruple were ended in staggering circumstances.

The first half saw Sergio Aguero twice go close, while Fernandinho blazed a great chance over the crossbar when the ball dropped to him six yards out.

Grigg also hit the sidenetting for the hosts following a lengthy run as Wigan held their own against their big-money opponents.

The game’s major talking happened in first-half stoppage time when Wigan only half cleared a City corner and Fabian Delph went lunging into a 50-50 challenge that left Max Power in a heap.

Referee Anthony Taylor originally reached for yellow but produced a red after a seemingly late change of heart. The decision left Pep Guardiola incensed and several players, Delph included, confused.

City brought on Kyle Walker at the start of the second half, while Kevin De Bruyne was introduced with 20 minutes remaining.

And the Belgian was soon in the heart of the action, with his creativity opening up Latics on a number of occasions. However, despite a Danilo cross-shot across goal, and a blocked Aguero effort, Wigan protected their goal with intent and bravery.

And with 11 minutes left, Grigg capitalised on a Walker mistake to race through on goal and curl a fine low shot beyond Claudio Bravo’s reach.

City predictably attacked in waves, but there was no way through as Paul Cook’s side repeated their 2013 victory in the FA Cup final to book a place in the last eight of the 2018 edition and leave City’s Quadruple dreams in tatters.

