‘Growing belief’ Man Utd will land Euro 2020 star after passing final ‘audition’

Man Utd have a ‘growing belief’ that they can solve a problem position with a move for a player currently starring at Euro 2020, claims a report.

Man Utd have multiple irons in the fire when it comes to the summer transfer window. 12 months on from their initial approach, the Red Devils remain in the mix for Jadon Sancho’s signature. Borussia Dortmund have played hard ball over the England winger, but this time around, that won’t deter Man Utd.

Kieran Trippier remains a target to put pressure on Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back, but it is an centre-half where the most uncertainty lays.

That’s because the club have been linked with a plethora of candidates to partner Harry Maguire.

Raphael Varane has been heavily linked, and per multiple reports, an initial £50m offer was rebuffed. Real are reportedly holding out for£80m, but with Man Utd having plenty of alternatives, they won’t be dictated to on this occasion.

Free agent Sergio Ramos has been mentioned along with a surprise name from the Premier League. But it is fellow Spaniard Pau Torres that has now come into focus.

The 24-year-old Villarreal defender was thought to have held a release clause of around £43m within his contract. However, trusted football journalist Fabrizio Romano indicated the real figure is closer to £54m. Nevertheless, per the Manchester Evening News, there is a ‘growing belief’ he could soon call Old Trafford home.

They report that ‘progress’ has been made in their pursuit.

Torres was said to have been on the club’s radar for some time, and passed his final ‘audition’ when starring in the Europa League final clash that saw Torres’ Villarreal emerge victorious on penalties.

Club officials were left ‘impressed’ by his display, and Torres’ profile as a left-footer would seemingly be a perfect fit alongside Maguire.

They do temper any expectations of an imminent arrival, however. Should an agreement be reached, he would not link up with his new teammates until Euro 2020 has concluded.

Lingard lays Man Utd cards on the table

Meanwhile, Jesse Lingard insists he has “never doubted” his ability and sent a reminder to Manchester United that he wants “regular” gametime next season.

Lingard’s resurgence in 2020-21 was one of the stories of the season. He began the campaign frozen out at Man Utd, until he left on loan for West Ham in January. It was a perfect match, as the midfielder stunned the Premier League with nine goals and four assists from 16 games.

Now, with his West Ham spell over, the focus has turned to Lingard’s permanent future.

West Ham may be keen to explore a permanent deal for Lingard if they can afford it. However, he may also have earned a second chance in Manchester.

Ahead of the upcoming season, Lingard set out his demands and expectations to Sky Sports.

