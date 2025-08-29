A stunning report claims Ruben Amorim could RESIGN from his position as manager of Manchester United ‘as early as next week’, and why certain United players are growing dissatisfied with the Portuguese has been revealed.

Had Amorim got his way, he’d have become the new United manager at the end of the 2024/25 season and not during it. Instead, the 40-year-old agreed to leave Sporting CP part-way through the campaign after Erik ten Hag was sacked and what has followed can only be termed an unmitigated disaster.

Man Utd placed 15th in the Premier League last term – their lowest finish in the EPL era by a wide margin.

Over £200m has been spent on new forwards this summer but results remain as dire as ever. United have failed to win in the league so far and suffered the ultimate humiliation on Wednesday when bowing out of the EFL Cup to fourth tier Grimsby Town.

In the aftermath of that defeat, the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope highlighted Amorim’s refusal to watch his players take penalties in the shoot-out as a sign he’s ‘weak’ and unfit to manage a club of United’s stature.

Meanwhile, Amorim not-so-subtly suggested his players were trying to get him sacked when delivering a series of emotionally-charged interviews post-match.

Now, a fresh update form the Guardian has sensationally claimed Amorim could decide enough is enough and quit Man Utd ‘as early as next week.’

The report read: ‘United are understood to have no plans to sack Amorim but there is a sense at the club that if results do not turn his stubbornness may prompt him to walk away – possibly as early as next week during the international break – rather than change his methods.’

A refusal to change his methods, per the report, is among the many reasons sections of United’s squad are growing dissatisfied with their manager.

Amorim insisted something must change when speaking after the Grimsby defeat, though he’s also gone on record to state he’ll never abandon his customary 3-4-2-1 formation.

Per the Guardian, that formation which clearly has not worked at Old Trafford so far is coming under ‘particular scrutiny’ within the dressing room.

Furthermore, his ‘tactics and man-management’ are also being ‘questioned’.

The report went on to add: ‘There is also bemusement regarding his man-management approach, which is viewed by many players as well-meaning but sometimes counter-productive.’

Offering insight into what aspects of Amorim’s man-management are disliked, his outbursts in the media in which the players are often thrown under the bus were cited.

Indeed, few will forget Amorim publicly suggesting his squad are the worst in the club’s entire 147-year history last January.

Amorim’s exact quote at the time was: “We are the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United. I know you [media] want headlines but I am saying that because we have to acknowledge that and to change that. Here you go: your headlines.”

What Ruben Amorim said on Friday

A few days have passed since the Grimsby debacle and Amorim had the chance to change the narrative during a press conference on Friday.

On sometimes feeling like he wants to quit, Amorim said: “If you are in one way, if you have this kind of behaviour, you have to understand that sometimes you have good things and the other side of the coin.

“Sometimes I want to quit, sometimes I want to be here for 20 years.”

On what upset him the most in the Grimsby loss, Amorim added: “I think that is the hardest part of the defeat; sometimes it is not the result, it is the way we lost that game or drew that game. It is the small things: fighting for the ball, running.”

Finally, Amorim stated the way in which he speaks to the media and criticises his players in public will not change.

“Guys, to be really honest with you guys, every time that we have or have in the future one defeat like that, I’m going to be like that,” he continued.

“I’m going to say that sometimes I hate my players, sometimes I love my players, sometimes I want to defend my players.

“I think this is my way of doing things and I’m going to be like that. And I felt that in that moment I was so frustrated and [annoyed].

“And I know, again, that you have a lot of experienced people talking about the way I should perform with the media, to be more constant, to be more calm. I’m not going to be like that.”

