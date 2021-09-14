Growing hope over Man Utd star as source lifts lid on midfielder’s mindset

Paul Pogba’s future at Manchester United is still very much up in the air although the signs are positive, according to the star midfielder’s brother.

Pogba, 28, is now in the final year of his Old Trafford deal. The France international re-joined the club for a second spell in the summer of 2016. That was following a four-year stint with Juventus that ended when the Red Devils paid the Old Lady £89.3m.

Now in his sixth season after returning, the World Cup winner has played a full part in United’s success this term. The north-west giants sit at the top of the Premier League standings after four games.

It may be early in the campaign but the signs are good that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side might actually challenge for the title. The return of Cristiano Ronaldo has been a huge boost for the club.

And it is hoped that the Portugal skipper will bring the best out of the rest of the side. Pogba at the top of his game is a real attribute but that has not always been the case.

The Frenchman has had his critics over the years after some less-than-inspiring performances. He has failed to shine in many games while dominating others.

Unsurprisingly, Pogba’s future has been the subject of many column inches over the past few seasons. Paris Saint-Germain have been heavily linked but he has opted to stay at United.

But, with his contract situation, there will need to be discussions sooner rather than later on his future. United will not want to risk losing him for nothing at the end of 2021-2022.

And, according to trusted source Fabrizio Romano, things are looking up. The Italian journalist took to Twitter to post a quote from the talented schemer’s brother.

It read: “Paul has not decided yet whether to stay or not next summer. It’s his decision – he’s feeling very good at Man United now, this season… then let’s see. Let’s see when will be time to decide.”

Winter action likely over Pogba contract

Reports earlier this week suggested Pogba is ready to pen a new deal at the club. David Ornstein of The Athletic claims the man with 87 France caps is keen to sign an extension.

And the reports adds that the influence of Ronaldo is a factor in his decision. It is said he is open to signing a three-year extension, backing up his brother’s comments on ‘feeling very good’.

Ronaldo looks set to play a major part on the pitch after his two-goal display against Newcastle. But it may be that his influence away from the action is just as important.

