Grujic agent rejects Liverpool exit talk and reveals Klopp promise

Marko Grujic has no plans to leave Liverpool on loan next season and is set for a bigger role in the side next season, according to the player’s agent.

The Serbian become Jurgen Klopp’s first signing as Reds boss back in January 2016 – his move eventually going through on July 1 after he was loaned back to Red Star Belgrade for the rest of the season.

But his first season at Anfield has been tinged with disappointment; the player having only featured eight times under Jurgen Klopp.

His lack of action for the Reds has seen the player linked with a loan move away from Anfield to help continue his development, but his representative Zoran Stojadinovic insists he is set for a more focal role at Anfield in 2017/18.

“There is mutual trust, Klopp values Grujic and expects him to be part of the team next season,” he told HotSport.

“Grujic’s hard work in training and fine performances show plenty of promise, while his playing time would have been more significant hadn’t it been for the injuries.

“In the end, everyone is clear in their intentions to continue together next season.

“Liverpool are great club and such a high professional level requires great effort as road to the top is not easy.

“However, Marko is well-positioned here and his ‘five minutes’ will come. I have no doubt.”

The likes of Dinamo Zagreb, Real Betis and Hamburg have all been linked with the midfielder, but Stojadinovic was quick to underline how the player’s future would be at Liverpool.

“Many teams want Grujic, although Liverpool swiftly rejected an approach from Betis,” he added.

“There are certain principles, which are quite clear, when it comes to young players and their involvement on the biggest stage.”