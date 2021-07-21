Guardiola admires Serie A star whom Chelsea saw bid rejected for

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is an admirer of Juventus and Italy winger Federico Chiesa, according to reports in the player’s home country.

Chiesa was one of Italy’s standout players on their journey to winning Euro 2020. He was not a starter at the beginning of the tournament, but quickly changed that with the impact he began to make. By the end of the competition, he had two goals from seven games to his name.

Consequently, he has since been linked with a number of Europe’s top clubs – even though he is already at one.

For example, Chelsea reportedly made an offer recently, as high as £100m, but Juventus declined negotiations.

Even so, the Serie A giants are still going to receive a lot of interest in the 23-year-old. Bayern Munich would be another interested party, for instance. And now, an update from Calciomercato has revealed that Manchester City are also among Chiesa’s potential suitors.

Whether they would be able to make a move this summer is unclear. City’s priority in the transfer market will presumably be on a new centre-forward instead of someone who plays in a wider role.

Even if they could afford both, Chiesa will be difficult to prise away from Juventus. Technically, he is still on loan there from Fiorentina, although they have an obligation to buy him depending on certain conditions. Thus, his future is in their hands.

They could turn a quick profit on him if they bought him out and then sold him. However, such a scenario seems unlikely.

But with Guardiola a fan, Juve will be wary that they may have to fend off enquiries in the coming months.

City warn Juve away from Jesus

One player who has been linked with a move the other way is Gabriel Jesus, who has been at the club since 2017, but has never been the first choice.

Last season, Jesus started 22 games in the Premier League, scoring nine goals. He was also active in cup competitions, but may have grown frustrated when Guardiola began to use a false nine system in the absence of Sergio Aguero.

Fresh doubt has since been cast on the future of Jesus, who has been linked with Juventus for several years. The Serie A side need a new striker and the 24-year-old remains on their shortlist.

Aware of the interest, City are ready to play hardball over Jesus’ future. Calciomercato recently claimed that they have set an asking price of €50m.

That would make them a profit of around €20m, although Juventus are unlikely to be able to afford it.

