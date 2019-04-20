Guardiola admits City had everything to lose against Spurs

Pep Guardiola thinks Manchester City’s title race would have been over if they had dropped points against Tottenham on Saturday.

Instead, Phil Foden scored his first Premier League goal City claimed a crucial 1-0 win over Spurs to regain top spot in the table.

The 18-year-old became City’s third-youngest Premier League goalscorer as he headed home after just five minutes of a tense clash with Spurs, three days after their Champions League classic.

The victory took City back above Liverpool, but the downside was another injury to playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, who limped off with what looked like another knee problem before half-time.

“A lot important. Important for the race for the Premier League,” Guardiola told Sky Sports. “We know we cannot drop points. It was tight, they had more chances than the previous two games. After defeat Wednesday the last two days were tough.

“We came back with this sunshine, the effort of the players was incredible.

“Twenty four months doing that, when you have 100 points and 86 now… after what we have done last season, being in the final of the FA Cup, the team was incredible this season and that’s why they don’t have to show me their character.

“They (Tottenham) don’t lose anything, we lose the Premier League today (if City lost).”