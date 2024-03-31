Guardiola admits Man City ‘wanted’ Arsenal star who didn’t ‘want to sign’; wishes him ‘good luck’

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted he “wanted” Declan Rice, but the midfielder didn’t “want to sign” and instead went to Arsenal, as he wished him “good luck” ahead of their meeting.

For years while he was at West Ham, Rice was on the radar of some big clubs. The midfielder was an absolute gem for the Hammers for years, leading to him being given the captaincy.

It became clear towards the end of his tenure that he was outgrowing the club, highlighted by the fact they finished 14th in the Premier League during his final season, which also happened to be his best.

He did manage to lead them to Europa Conference League glory last season, though, and bowed out a hero after lifting the cup.

By that point, it seems he was already an Arsenal player in all but name.

However, that could have been different, with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City all reported to be keen on him.

City boss Guardiola has now admitted that he wanted to sign the midfielder but he didn’t want to come.

Further to that, he suggested that every club in the league would have snapped up Rice if they had the chance.

DON’T MISS: Why Arsenal WILL beat Liverpool and Man City to the Premier League title: Key defensive improvements explained

Guardiola admits City ‘wanted’ Rice

“Sometimes here we have many players we wanted and they didn’t decide to join us. He’s not the first one who we wanted who didn’t join us. We have a long list,” Guardiola said in a press conference.

“Basically, they don’t want to come or the price or whatever, so it could not happen.

“All the teams in the Premier League would have signed Declan Rice.”

He instead went to Arsenal, where he’s continued to show he’s one of the best midfielders in the league, but given he’s surrounded by players of a similar quality, it could lead to silverware, with the club in the Champions League quarter-finals and top of the Premier League.

Guardiola wishes Rice good luck

That could change this weekend, though, with the Gunners coming up against Guardiola’s City side, who are just a point behind them in third place.

Guardiola has wished Rice good luck in his endeavours, though ahead of the big clash, he’ll obviously hope the midfielder is not as lucky as his side.

“He made his decision, a good one, and good luck,” Guardiola added.

Rice has already overcome City twice this season, in the Community Shield and in the league, and Guardiola will be hoping that run ends now.

READ MORE: The most valuable players in the Premier League: Arsenal and Manchester City stars dominate the list