Guardiola aims veiled dig at Man Utd supporters after UCL exit

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has claimed that he has ‘never heard noise like it in Manchester’ like during Wednesday’s Champions League defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham dashed City’s quadruple dream on a dramatic Champions League night at the Etihad Stadium – thanks to VAR.

Raheem Sterling thought he settled a pulsating quarter-final contest with a late strike on Wednesday only for Sergio Aguero to be ruled offside following a review in a dramatic finale.

There was also controversy over what proved the decisive Spurs goal in a tie that ended 4-4 on aggregate, with Fernando Llorente’s bundled effort only given after a lengthy VAR review for suspected handball.

City did win the second leg 4-3 but it was Spurs that prevailed on the away goals rule. They will now face Ajax in the semi-finals.

“We missed a penalty in the first leg but I am so proud of the players and the fans,” Guardiola said.

“I have never heard noise like that since I have been in Manchester but football is unpredictable.”