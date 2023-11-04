Guardiola angers Ten Hag as daring Man City raid on Man Utd takes shape; big fee needed for transfer to go through

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly plotting a move to sign star Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo – but any deal for the teenage midfielder is likely to cost the blue half of the city a significant fee.

The 18-year-old star has made three first-team appearances for Manchester United to date, having made his debut in a Carabao Cup tie against Charlton in January of this year. Appearances in both the Premier League and FA Cup followed for Mainoo with the teenager seen as a big star in the making by Erik ten Hag.

Unfortunately for Mainoo, a painful ankle injury suffered in a pre-season friendly against Real Madrid has limited his involvements so far this season. However, he is now back in full training and was an unused substitute for Sunday’s 3-0 defeat to City at Old Trafford.

Now, with United struggling badly and in need of a fresh injection of something a little different, the Stockport-born youngster could be handed a fresh chance to shine. And with Casemiro being ruled out for ‘several weeks’, Mainoo will be hoping for his opportunity to impress, potentially starting with Saturday’s trip to Fulham.

United badly need a win to arrest their awful run of form that has seen sack talk build up on Ten Hag. And while the under-fire Dutchman has stopped short of calling the game a ‘must-win’, Ten Hag has responded to claims that a defeat could spell bad news for his future at United.

Whether Mainoo gets the nod for such an important game remains doubtful. However, longer term the player’s future may even be away from Old Trafford amid reports Guardiola has also taken a shine to him.

Man City eyeing raid on Man Utd for Kobbie Mainoo

Indeed, according to FourFourTwo, Man City boss Guardiola is also extremely keen on the defensive midfielder and is plotting a daring raid to bring the teenager across the city to the Etihad.

Not much is known about City’s exact intentions or whether they intend to follow up that initial interest with a firm approach. But the England Under-18s international, who has impressed Ten Hag with his maturity when called upon last season, is contracted to Old Trafford until 2027, with the club having tied the teenager down to his first professional deal back in February.

United also hold a one-year option on his contract, meaning any City approach for Mainoo would more than likely be batted away, with only a huge offer likely to even been considered by club chiefs.

Nonetheless, United would have to weigh everything up were such an offer to arrive, with the report adamant that Mainoo will be watched by City’s scouting network in the coming weeks and months. Ten Hag, though, is unlikely to be amused at the reports with the Manchester Evening News claiming he will instruct club officials to reject any approach from their rivals.

Players to have played for both Man Utd and Man City

Transfers between the two clubs don’t happen too often, but are not an unknown entity either. Indeed, over the years, the likes Denis Law, Andy Cole, Peter Schmeichel, Terry Cooke, Owen Hargreaves and Andrei Kanchelskis have both turned out for both sides of the city. The most high-profile transfer in recent years, however, was probably Carlos Tevez, who when departing Old Trafford for the Etihad in a then British record £47m in 2009, was famously greeted with a ‘Welcome to Manchester’ banner.

Any Guardiola move for Mainoo would come as a major surprise, but again, not altogether unexpected. Indeed, the City boss was rumoured to have been considering an approach for Paul Pogba back in summer 2022 when it was apparent he would be leaving United as a free agent for the second time in his career.

