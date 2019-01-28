Guardiola aware that one more slip could be very costly

Pep Guardiola has warned that one more slip-up could spell the end of Manchester City’s title defence.

The champions have the chance to cut Liverpool’s lead at the top of the Premier League to one point as they travel to Newcastle on Tuesday, but Liverpool’s amazing run of form – 12 wins from 13 league games means Guardiola is weary of the men from Anfield.

A City win would put pressure on the Reds ahead of their clash with Leicester on Wednesday – a situation different to the last two rounds of fixtures when Liverpool have had the chance to play first.

Guardiola said: “In both situations, whether we play later or earlier, the only chance we have is to win the games. If not it will be almost over.

“Every game for us is a final, in the cup competitions every game is also a final. What should we do playing first? We have to win. What should we do when playing after? We have to win.”

Guardiola expects to meet defensive resilience from Rafael Benitez’s men at St James’ Park, but feels that can bring out the best in his side.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Guardiola said: “From our experience in the last two seasons with Newcastle, with my colleague (Benitez), it was always tough.

“I can imagine that is going to happen tomorrow because they defend really well. But, at the same time, I also have the feeling with this kind of defence we attack better.

“We know the process. We have played many times against this kind of defence and we can control our own counter-attacks and concede few set-pieces, and attack more fluently.”