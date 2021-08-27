Man City boss Pep Guardiola vented his frustrations after insisting they did “everything they could” to sign Tottenham talisman Harry Kane.

The reigning Premier League champions suffered a blow when news broke during the week of Kane opting to remain at Tottenham. The striker released a statement on Twitter confirming the news, and speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of their clash with Arsenal, Guardiola couldn’t hide his frustrations when asked about the saga.

“The club did absolutely everything,” said Guardiola (via the Manchester Evening News). “We didn’t talk about Tottenham not even one offer, because they didn’t want to negotiate.

“When one team doesn’t want to negotiate, there is nothing to say. It’s understandable, Tottenham didn’t want to talk so we didn’t talk.

“The moment they open the door maybe it happens. Maybe they say we want £200m – that isn’t going to happen, we don’t have it.

“We tried to open the door to negotiate, but the big master of negotiations Daniel Levy knows everything, we couldn’t do it.

“Maybe I’d do the same having Harry Kane in my team. He’s a Tottenham player and I wish him the best in the last years of his career doing well in London.”

Guardiola clarifies Man City managerial future

It had recently been speculated Guardiola’s time at the Etihad could be coming to an end in 2023. However, clarifying his prior comments, the Spaniard refused to put a timescale on his potential departure and insisted he has no reason to leave.

“I am so delighted to answer,” added Guardiola. “I’m not thinking to leave after two years.

“I can leave in two months if the result isn’t good or the organisation is tired of with me or I cannot handle these players. I can leave in three months or five years. What I said is after my period at City I will take a break. That’s for sure.

“It can be in one month, two years, five years. Right now I don’t have reasons to leave. I am [not] thinking in two years I am going to leave Manchester City.

“I am more than committed to this season, we are going to try to do better, especially to play better that is my target this season. That’s for sure, when I’m finished I’ll take a rest.

“Almost 12-13 years without not much a stop, I wanted to do something else, after that maybe a new team or national team if someone wants me. I didn’t say in this period I’ll finish in City after two years. I wanted to clarify.”

READ MORE: Ferguson intervention sees Man Utd vanquish Man City with Ronaldo verging on sensational return to Old Trafford