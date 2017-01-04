Guardiola: ‘City don’t have the history like Manchester United’

Pep Guardiola claims that Manchester City are a long way off city rivals Manchester United in terms of size and history.

City sit three points ahead of United in the Premier League table, but the Spaniard believes they need ten years of European football to catch their neighbours.

He also insisted that success is far from a certainty at the Etihad Stadium, and that he took the job to challenge himself as a manager.

Boss Guardiola said: “We don’t have the history with this shirt, of Barcelona, Juventus, Munich or Manchester United. Not their titles.

“It’s about being in Europe and over the next decade to be there [in the Champions League] every year. That’s more important to this club than winning one title, believe me, more than that.

“We have to convince people at this amazing club that they are good. They are good. And the fans as well.

“They have to believe they are good, the club is good, the players are good.”

Guardiola also insists that there are many other factors in place to determine success at a club, not just the manager.

He told American TV network NBC: “I decided to prove myself. And for my family, to move on from our comfort zone.

“That is why I chose Manchester – to prove myself and have a new challenge. If people think, ‘Pep’s here; City will win’. No. That’s not something you can switch on or off.

“You need many, many other things to change and we are in the process of doing that.

“It’s crazy to think I will transform everything. I came to learn. That’s why I move on. I came to learn.

“If I didn’t feel like that I’d still be in Barcelona.”