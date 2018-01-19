Guardiola congratulates Alexis over impending Man Utd move

Pep Guardiola has ‘congratulated’ Manchester United and Alexis Sanchez amid rumours he is set to join the Red Devils.

United are expected to complete a move for Sanchez in the coming days, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan headed the other way to Arsenal.

Manchester City and Guardiola were thought to be leading the queue for Sanchez at the start of the month, having unsuccessfully tried to prise him from north London last summer.

But United stole a march on their bitter rivals, and Guardiola has congratulated both the player and his new club.

“I am not the guy with the numbers,” he said on Friday. “What I know right now is that Alexis is an Arsenal player and I think he’ll go to United so congratulations to both of them and good luck.

“The players and the managers decide what is best for both of them.

“There is nothing to add. My opinion of Alexis remains the same.

“It was a pleasure to be with him in Barcelona and he has decided to move to another club. I wish him all the best.”