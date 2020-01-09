Guardiola ‘crazy’ about defensive star as Man City prepare €45m offer

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly ‘crazy’ about Juventus centre-back Merih Demiral and wants the player in his team.

Demiral has been linked with a move away from the reigning Serie A champions in recent weeks, with the likes of Manchester United, Leicester and Arsenal all strongly linked to the player.

But Turkish newspaper Sabah now reports that City are very eager to sign the Turkish defender and are ready to offer €45m to Juventus to complete the deal.

Sabah adds that the Turin outfit are keen to keep Demiral, as they see him as an important asset for the future, and the defender has formed a strong partnership with Leonardo Bonucci in recent games after keeping Matthijs De Ligt out of the side.

Previous reports claim that Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester had a bid rejected for the former Fenerbahce ace, who is under contract with Juventus until June 2024.

Despite Guardiola’s apparent love for the player, the fact that Aymeric Laporte is closing in on a return to training means City are not quite in dire need of signing a new centre-back this month -although that is something that will likely be revisited this summer.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund will not sell Premier League target Jadon Sancho this month, according to Sky Germany.

The England attacker is believed to be a target for a whole host of clubs with Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, PSG, Real Madrid and Barcelona all interested.

Dortmund though are adamant the 19-year-old will not leave this month and Sancho has no release clause in his deal, which expires in 2022.

The broadcaster claimed Borussia Dortmund think they would not be able to find a suitable replacement for Sancho this month.

Sancho is in the midst of a brilliant run of form and has scored seven goals and earned six assists in his last nine games.

But his future in Germany has been very much up in the air and it’s strongly speculated he could be looking to leave the Bundesliga giants in the summer. Read more…