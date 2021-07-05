Guardiola drives interest in exciting ‘number one goal’ in case of Kane snub

Antoine Griezmann has become the “number one goal” for Manchester City if they cannot sign Harry Kane from Tottenham, according to reports.

Kane has become a top target for Man City after expressing an interest in leaving Tottenham. He has spent all his career with Spurs, apart from a few loan spells away in his younger days. In that time, he has become one of the best strikers in the world. But he does not have the trophies to reflect his ability.

Thus, after Tottenham came seventh last season, the England captain is considering his future. He wants to stay in the Premier League and champions City would be among the most likely to quench his thirst for trophies.

However, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy does not want to let him go for cheap – especially to an English rival. He has reportedly told new coach Nuno Espirito Santo to plan for next season as if Kane will be staying, even if a price tag of around £150m has been mooted.

So far, City have only reached £100m with their offer. Therefore, they may have to consider alternatives in their efforts to replace Sergio Aguero.

Their all-time top scorer will leave a huge void up front, even if he did not play much last season. City sometimes used a system with a false nine in his absence, but finding a top-class forward could make the difference in their efforts to go one better in the Champions League.

According to Mundo Deportivo, after Aguero’s move to Barcelona, City could well look to sign someone from the La Liga giants. France attacker Griezmann recently emerged as a possible target and they have continued those links.

The report reminds that Pep Guardiola has admired Griezmann for a long time. Furthermore, given Barcelona’s financial situation, they may be more likely to accept a bid than Tottenham would be for Kane.

Barcelona admire three City stars

Yet they could still reduce the price by sending a player or two in the opposite direction. Aguero and Eric Garcia have already joined Barcelona after their City contracts expired, but some players still in Guardiola’s squad have admirers at Camp Nou.

Mundo Deportivo‘s list of possible makeweights consists of Aymeric Laporte, Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo. Those players may have to accept lower salaries to move to Barca, but could consider their options.

Laporte, for example, has already admitted he will think about his future after falling behind Ruben Dias and John Stones in the pecking order in defence.

Griezmann’s own salary is one of the reasons Barcelona would be willing to get rid of him. Although he showed his qualities during France’s brief tenure at Euro 2020, his club may be willing to offload him after signing Aguero and Memphis Depay.

If the track for Kane goes cold, City could be ready to pounce.