Guardiola endorses ‘Paul Pogba type’ move for Man City target

Manchester City are reportedly keen on Juventus starlet Moise Kean, and a move may be imminent according to reports from Italy.

TuttoMercatoWeb state that City will act fast to try and snap-up the 16-year-old Juventus forward, who is also an Italy U17 international.

Kean has been on Arsenal’s radar too according to reports in September, with the Gunners sending scouts to watch the player.

He has been heavily impressive in the Juventus youth team, scoring 24 goals in just 25 appearances for the Under-17 side last season.

Represent by ‘super agent’ Mino Raiola, Kean is yet to sign a professional contract with Juventus due to issues between Raiola and director general Giuseppe Marotta.

Reports on Football Italia state that negotiations have been extremely drawn-out and a finding a resolution is not likely to happen soon.

City have been keeping track of the situation, and will apparently consider a swoop in what TMW states could be a ‘Paul Pogba type bargain’, after Juve snapped-up the world record signing for a small fee before selling him back to Manchester United.

Pep Guardiola is reportedly in favour of making the deal happen, as he sees Kean as a future first-team player for the club. The coming weeks will be crucial for City representatives to see if they can prise the young star away from Italy.