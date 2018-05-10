Guardiola explains how Man City can catch up with Liverpool, Man Utd

Pep Guardiola has explained how Manchester City can “be alongside” historic clubs such as Manchester United and Liverpool teams.

City saw off Brighton 3-1 on Wednesday night to break the records for most points, most goals and most wins in a Premier League season.

They will also have the opportunity to become the first side in Premier League history to smash through the 100-point mark when they take on Southampton on the final day of the season.

Guardiola, however, insists that his City side are still someway behind the giants of the 1980s and 1990s.

“It’s so good. We had that to maintain our level all the season, try to break the record, maintain our intensity,” he said.

“87 points a lot of goals and wins, that’s a consequence of the season we’ve done. Now it’s one more game, we’ll try for 100 points and finish this almost perfect season.

“We’ve spoken about trying to write a new page. I cannot forget the ’80s with Liverpool dominating English football, ’90s Sir Alex Ferguson, we are so happy he is out of intensive care today.

“You have to make more years to do that but one season we were better than all of them. We are not aware of what we’ve done. Records will be broken but the team who are going to break it have to do many good things.

“To be the best we have to win more. To be alongside United, Liverpool, we have to win more. Three in six years Premier Leagues, but in this moment just one, but we’ve done better than the others, we cannot deny.

“In terms of stats and numbers we were the best this season, we are so satisfied. A team will arrive and do better but they’ll have to do really well.”