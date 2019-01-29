Guardiola explains how Man City loss to Newcastle affects title race

Pep Guardiola insists the title race is not over despite Manchester City’s surprise loss to Newcastle United.

Despite taking a lead inside the opening 25 seconds, champions City crashed to a 2-1 defeat, leaving them four points adrift of league leaders Liverpool – and having played a game more.

Guardiola said: “We didn’t have the rhythm that we need to impose our game. Our game was slow, we didn’t commit, we didn’t find the players who we believed we could find.

“They shot twice. The first was the goal and the second was the penalty. We had the chances but when that happens, everything is open. Congratulations to Newcastle for the victory.

“There are episodes that can change the game, of course, but in general we did not have the rhythm for a Premier League game.

“We have the chance to do it. We knew that we have to win a lot of games because the advantage is not huge. But we have to continue. In football, many things can happen.

“The most important thing is not thinking about the table. We have to play our game, do what we have to do. When it does not happen, you can lose, it happens. In many, many details, it was not our best today.”