Guardiola explains how Southampton system forced Man City to adapt

Pep Guardiola was pleased with the way his Manchester City side took the initiative against a stubborn Southampton.

The reigning champions fell behind early on, against a side who only last week were on the receiving end of the joint-biggest defeat in Premier League history. However, a late turnaround saw goals from Sergio Aguero and Kyle Walker to earn their fifth win in a row – and second against the same opponents in a matter of days.

City enjoyed a much more comfortable evening against Saints in the Carabao Cup in midweek, but had to deal with a fair share of adversity in their latest meeting after James Ward-Prowse’s opener.