Guardiola explains how Southampton system forced Man City to adapt

Pep Guardiola was pleased with the way his Manchester City side took the initiative against a stubborn Southampton.

The reigning champions fell behind early on, against a side who only last week were on the receiving end of the joint-biggest defeat in Premier League history. However, a late turnaround saw goals from Sergio Aguero and Kyle Walker to earn their fifth win in a row – and second against the same opponents in a matter of days.

City enjoyed a much more comfortable evening against Saints in the Carabao Cup in midweek, but had to deal with a fair share of adversity in their latest meeting after James Ward-Prowse’s opener.

And Guardiola admitted that Southampton’s system was the cause of their struggles.

“We did everything, it was so difficult to attack when they defend with 11 players,” he told Match of the Day. “We did everything we could and in the end our intensity and our players paid off.

“We made a good comeback. Everyone plays the way we want to play. They are top quality players, they are fast players, it was our job to try and beat Southampton and we did.

“It is not about what Southampton do or play but it is about how we reacted to that. Today we have to do everything. We have to take the rhythm that we needed forward in every sense of the world from how we pick the ball out of the net to how we take throw ins or corners.”

