Guardiola explains how ‘inspiration’ Klopp made him ‘a better manager’

Pep Guardiola has revealed that Jurgen Klopp congratulated him on Manchester City’s title win and claimed the Liverpool boss has helped him become better at his job.

Klopp guided Liverpool to the title last season, but City have reclaimed it this time. They became champions when Manchester United lost to Leicester on Tuesday. It marked Guardiola’s third Premier League title and cemented his reputation as one of the best in the business.

Guardiola still has three more Premier League games to prepare this season, before their Champions League final against Chelsea.

But there has already been an atmosphere of celebration on the blue half of Manchester. And amidst all that, Guardiola has received messages from some of his rivals.

Speaking of Klopp’s message to him, Guardiola said: “I appreciate it a lot. He and Carlo Ancelotti did it.

“I could not answer the messages yet but I will do today and I appreciate it a lot. I admire both of them.

“Jurgen, of course, was an inspiration for me. He made me, through his teams at Dortmund and Liverpool, a better manager. He made me think a lot about games and opponents. Thank you so much.”

Within his own squad, Guardiola revealed that City celebrated with an unplanned party at their training complex.

He said: “It was so nice. The unexpected parties are the nicest ones. If you organise a big party they are normally more boring than last Tuesday.

“We came here in our bubble. We drank a bit, we danced, we hugged a lot, we remembered how good it was. Then, at 11.30pm, 15 pizzas arrived and that was the best moment of the night!”

Asked what his favourite pizza was, Guardiola said: “I was not in perfect condition to decide! All of them were so good.

“But here in England parties are always just alcohol and I don’t understand why. But the moment they brought the pizzas was perfect. It was a nice moment, altogether here. We celebrated really good.”

Guardiola turns attention to next match

With the parties over for now, City are aiming to finish the season strongly. Next up, they will play Newcastle on Friday night, in their first game as champions.

One player who will not be involved, though, is influential midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

Guardiola said: “He is still injured. He is getting better. When he is fit he will come to training.

“The guys who are completely fit, 100 per cent mentally and physically, will have the chance to play the final.”

