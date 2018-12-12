Pep Guardiola was full of praise for Leroy Sane and Phil Foden as Manchester City wrapped up their Champions League group stage campaign with a 2-1 win over Hoffenheim.

City came from behind to claim victory over the German side, by the same scoreline as they managed in the reverse fixture on matchday two.

Leroy Sane scored a brace to turn the game on its head after former Leicester man Andrej Kramaric had put the visitors in front with a penalty.

Guardiola told BT Sport: “We are in the best 16 and now we are going to see the draw, and arrive at the right moment.

“We started flat because Hoffenheim were so demanding about how they attacked the space and physically they were stronger. Then we started to play. But the result is good – we are first.

“Sane was aggressive. The first goal was incredible but the second was lucky because the control was not quite good, but he finished.”

Guardiola then praised the impact of Phil Foden, who played all 90 minutes.

“He was incredible. We don’t have any doubts about his quality. He has to compete with David Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin de Bruyne etc but he can do everything.

“He is a fighter, can score goals, has the body shape. He is only 18 years old. We didn’t have any doubts that he can play at the top level.”