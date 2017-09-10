Guardiola eyes Spurs defender as long-term Kompany successor

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has reportedly earmarked Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld as the club’s successor for Vincent Kompany.

City are not the only club rumoured to be montioring the defender’s situation, as the Belgian continues his contract stand-off with Spurs.

Alderweireld, who is valued at £60m, is seen one of the Premier League’s elite centre backs, whilst Guardiola continues to look at his long-term options for his City backline.

The Spaniard failed in his attempts to sign Jonny Evans from West Brom during the transfer window, but held on to Eliaquim Mangala to provide cover in that position.

Kompany was absent from Saturday’s 5-0 defeat of Liverpool after a calf problem flared up whilst on international duty.

The City skipper’s injury record has been disastrous during the past two seasons, which has led to Guardiola developing ambitions to find new blood at centre back.

Alderweireld’s adviser Stijn Francis suggested last week that his client “deserves either a correct contract from Tottenham or a transfer”.

If fresh terms are not agreed before next summer, a move for the 28-year-old would be likely for Guardiola and City.