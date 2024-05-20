An emotional Pep Guardiola has sent Jurgen Klopp a touching message on his final day as Liverpool manager, explaining how the German has played his part in helping Manchester City to the success they have enjoyed and the levels the Cityzens have reached.

The Premier League may not have had its dramatic conclusion on Sunday, but it was certainly a day of tears and goodbyes as Manchester City wrapped up the title to leave Arsenal in runners-up place, while Tottenham, Chelsea (Europa League) and Newcastle (UEFA Conference League) all booked European spots.

And with the likes of Thiago Silva at Chelsea and Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton among those saying goodbye, the mother of all farewells was taking place at Anfield as Liverpool played their 491st and final match under the management of Klopp.

In close to nine years at Anfield, the German has won seven major trophies and guided the Reds to four major European finals in one of the most celebrated periods in their history.

That trophy cabinet would surely have been more swelled had it not been for Man City, with Liverpool going agonisingly close to winning more than just the one Premier League title they managed under the German and famously having finished with 97 points in the 2018/19 season, losing just the one game, but still only finishing second.

And while it is Arsenal who have emerged as Manchester City’s main title competition over the past two seasons, Guardiola is well aware that City would not have reached their own ridiculously high standards if it wasn’t for the way Klopp managed to push them on.

Guardiola fights back tears as he bids Klopp goodbye

While City were on Sunday celebrating their sixth Premier League title in seven years won under Guardiola – also claiming a historic four in a row – the Spaniard was quick to pay tribute to his counterpart who celebrated a 2-0 win over Wolves in his final game and led the Reds to a third-placed finish and a return to the Champions League.

“I will miss him a lot,” Guardiola said. “Jurgen has been a really important part of my life. He’s taken me to another level as a manager.

“I think we respect each other incredibly. I have the feeling that he will be back. I just want to say thank you so much for his words.

“But he knows perfectly that behind me there are a lot of things that this club provides and gives to me.”

On Friday Klopp declared the Spaniard the ‘best manager in the world’, adding: “If you put any other manager in that club, they don’t win the league four times in a row. That’s down to him and his team.”

Indeed, City and Liverpool between them have amassed the four highest points totals seen in Premier League history, as well as the four longest winning streaks.

And while on his Anfield farewell saw Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk reduced to tears, Klopp – wearing a specially-designed hoody with the message ‘I’ll Never Walk Alone Again’ – was a little less emotional in his farewell speech, even managing to announce the appointment of Arne Slot as his successor by breaking out into a song in front of a packed Anfield.

Premier League football certainly won’t be the same without the charismatic German, whose side finished nine points behind City during his final season at the helm.