Guardiola fuming after key decision hands title initiative to Liverpool

Pep Guardiola is understood to be fuming over the Premier League’s decision to move Manchester City’s Premier League match with Cardiff, believing it could damage his side’s hopes of winning the Quadruple.

With the League Cup already in the bag for Pep Guardiola’s side, the club remain on course for an unprecedented haul with the club also in the FA Cup semi-finals, the Champions League quarter-finals and marginally favourites to pip Liverpool to the Premier League title.

However, they could yet become victims of their own success this season as the club face a frantic end to the season, Guardiola is said to be angered by the Premier League’s decision to move forward their clash with Cardiff – so much so that the City boss fears it could damage their title hopes.

City will play Brighton in the FA Cup semis after they came from two goals down to beat Championship side Swansea City 3-2 in the quarter-finals over the weekend.

And the Mirror claims that Guardiola was ‘far from impressed’ with the Premier League’s move to reschedule the match to the week before.

The report continues by claiming that Guardiola thinks it could damage the Citizens hopes of winning a Premier League, Champions League, League Cup and FA Cup quadruple.

Guardiola recently publicly criticised the “crazy” schedule that his players will face in April.

He said: “So now Cardiff midweek, before the Tottenham first leg we have semi finals in Wembley so it’s crazy, the fixtures we have in April, that is why we need everybody.”

The Mirror says Guardiola is worried that the new schedule ‘hands Liverpool an advantage’ in the title race and had hoped that the fixture against Cardiff would be moved to a date in May.