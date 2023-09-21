Guardiola fuming, with Crystal Palace set to open contract talks with big Man City target

Crystal Palace are reportedly set to open talks over a new contract for Eberechi Eze, who was heavily linked with Manchester City this summer.

The 25-year-old was in fine form for the Eagles last season, with his performances earning him a debut for England in June earlier this year.

Eze scored 10 goals in all competitions last term, which allegedly caught the attention of Pep Guardiola. He has also featured in all five of Crystal Palace’s Premier League games so far this season, scoring once.

As reported by TEAMtalk, Man City seriously considered bringing in the attacking midfielder as a replacement for the injured Kevin de Bruyne. It has even been claimed that they made a £60m bid for him on deadline day.

Both Tottenham and Arsenal have also been linked with Eze in the past, so there is certainly no shortage of interest in his signature.

Roy Hodgson, though, is understandably very reluctant to sell the England international as he is one of Crystal Palace’s most important players.

As a result, the manager is trying to tie Eze down to fresh terms to avoid losing him when the transfer window re-opens in January. Eze’s current deal is valid until 2025.

Palace to open talks over new Eze deal

According to reputed transfer journalist David Ornstein of The Athletic, Crystal Palace are ‘expected’ to open ‘initial talks’ with Eze over a new contract.

This is an attempt to prevent teams like Man City coming in for him in January.

The Cityzen’s brought in Matheus Nunes in the summer transfer window, who has effectively replaced De Bruyne for now, but Guardiola remains an admirer of Eze.

As mentioned, Eze has got off to a good start this season – scoring once in five games so far – and also featured for England in their recent friendly against Scotland.

A new contract is therefore Crystal Palace’s best bet to keep hold of their in-form star for the foreseeable futute. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if the London club can agree a deal with Eze’s entourage.

