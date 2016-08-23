Pep Guardiola has suggested both Joe Hart and Yaya Toure could feature in Wednesday’s Steaua Bucharest clash and also spoke about Claudio Bravo.

The Spaniard will allow the England No.1 goalkeeper to leave the Etihad if he wishes, but is willing to give him some first-team football as he rotates his squad for the second leg of the Champions League qualifier.

“In terms of long-term injuries, Vincent Kompany and Ilkay Gundogan have little problems,” Guardiola told reporters.

“We have ten days to work with them and improve their physical conditions.

“Hopefully, when we come back from the international break, they will be a full part of our training sessions.

“Bacary Sagna is not available. Against West Ham it is not possible for him to play. Maybe at Old Trafford. Joe Hart and Yaya Toure have a chance to play tomorrow.

“We had 28 players in the training session. It’s difficult for me to leave players who deserve to play out. We’ve played tough games in the last week. I will make some rotations with the players.”

On Hart, Guardiola added: “I have said many times that he is a player for us and I work with all the players that are here. It’s easier to work with small squads. We have a huge squad right now and in the Premier League, there are more games and more physical games.”

The Spaniard also said he “cannot deny” that Barcelona keeper Claudio Bravo will be signing for Manchester City, but warned: “The deal is not complete. After I will answer about a player who at the moment is not our player.”

Bravo arrived in Manchester on Tuesday afternoon to put the finishing touches to his move from Barcelona.