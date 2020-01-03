Guardiola gives update on future of key Man City midfield star

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is optimistic that Fernandinho will extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium.

The veteran Brazilian will be out of contract in June but reports suggest he is willing to sign a new deal, and Guardiola sees no reason why that would not be the case.

“Of course I would like him to stay,” he said of Fernandinho, who joined City in 2013.

“I am confident and I am delighted with our three and a half years together. He convinced me on day one.”

After a busy festive league schedule, City’s attention turns to the FA Cup this weekend and a visit from League Two Port Vale in the third round.

Despite the gulf between the two teams, Guardiola insists he is not taking the match lightly.

He said: “It is a knockout game. Anything can happen. The schedule has been incredible so to not travel and play at home will be a big advantage. We take every competition seriously.”

On the fitness front, Guardiola says goalkeeper Ederson is on the mend after missing the New Year’s Day win over Everton through illness.

“Ederson was sick, he woke on the day of the (Everton) game very bad,” the managed explained.

“He trained today and feels better. Nico (Otamendi) is not available tomorrow but getting better. John (Stones) is coming back.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United are chasing Dinamo Zagreb playmaker Dani Olmo, according to a report in Spain.

The 21-year-old Spain international recently ignited talk of a move this month when talking about his ambition to play at Euro 2020.

“It makes me happy the idea that Barcelona reconsider the possibility of bringing me home,” he told Catalan newspaper L’Esportiu.

“My goal is to go to the European Championship [with Spain] and it will be difficult for me if in the next six months I’m only playing in a smaller league, like the one in Croatia.”

La Masia product Olmo is a prime target for Barcelona, the side he left as a child to pursue his career in Croatia, but they are intent on signing the player next summer.

Mundo Deportivo via Sport Witness say Barca sources have “completely ruled out” a deal this month and want Olmo to hang around until the summer when Ernesto Valverde will make his move.

That could well leave the door open for United with Mundo Deportivo reporting Olmo is “on the agenda” of United, as well as Atletico Madrid, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund. Read more…