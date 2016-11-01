Guardiola hails City after ‘beating world’s best team’

Pep Guardiola hailed his side for beating “the best team in the world” after watching Man City defeat Barcelona 3-1 in the Champions League.

City fell behind to a Lionel Messi goal, and at that stage it looked like the La Liga giants may repeat their comfortable win in the group’s reverse fixture two weeks ago.

However, two goals from Ilkay Gundogan and a Kevin De Bruyne free kick turned the game in the hosts’ favour, leaving Guardiola purring at the performance of his players.

“They had an amazing 30 minutes,” he told reporters. “We had a lot of problems but our first goal helped us a lot.

“In the second half we created a lot of counter attacks. I am so happy for the guys, it is the first time we have beaten the best team in the world.”

Matchwinner Ilkay Gundogan echoed the thoughts of his coach, saying: “We started a bit nervously but after we scored we had our confidence back and the second half was incredible. We dominated Barcelona.”