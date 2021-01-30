Guardiola hails Man City ‘fight’ as Sheff Utd game dubbed one of toughest

Pep Guardiola described Manchester City’s win over Sheffield United as “one of the toughest games” they have played this season.

City extended their lead at the top of the Premier League by claiming a 1-0 victory over their relegation-threatened visitors.

An early goal from Gabriel Jesus made the difference, but it was not as straight-forward after that as they would have hoped for.

Despite dominating possession, City could not add to their lead. Although they still got the valuable win, Guardiola admitted it was a tough 90 minutes.

He told Sky Sports: “It was so difficult. We knew it would be.

“It was amazing after this run of 12 wins in a row. Still the players run and fight like animals. We conceded one chance at the end.

“Sheffield United are a difficult opponent. Every time we play them we struggle.

“We said this will be one of the toughest games of the season and it was. The weather is the same for both sides.

“It’s so difficult because they defend with 10 players. Their team have been together a long time so they know what to do. Nothing is given just because we are blue.”

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Elaborating on what made the Blades such difficult opponents, Guardiola noted their togetherness.

He added: “We started good. We maintained it in the second half. We struggle because they are a very good side.

“They are alive, you can feel it. They shout, they talk, they stick together until the end.”

Wilder backs up fighting spirit

Indeed, Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder saw the same qualities for his players.

Wilder praised how his side grew into the game and showed their fighting spirit.

He said: “We’ve not been cut open by an unbelievable piece of brilliance. The players were up against a team who can produce at any time, not just against us but anyone in the division and in Europe.

“Our aim was to stay in the game and open up a bit late on. I don’t want a pat on the back. If people think we can open up from the off, you know what will happen.

“We’re alive and have a desire to compete. If you go a goal down here, it could become quite a long afternoon. I thought we grew into the game, which was really key.

“We changed shape late on, chucked the three boys on at the top of the pitch. They can kill you off on the counter-attack, but you hope for that one break or set-piece.

“Our season is not going to be defined by what happened today, but it’s been a decent week for us.

“You’ve seen a team that’s fighting for their lives and can cause teams problems.”