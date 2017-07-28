Guardiola: “I will try to remain at City as long as possible”

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has hinted that he may be willing to extend his stay at the club.

However, the former Barcelona manager has admitted that his future will be dictated by his success at the club and the amount of trophies he brings to the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola is entering the second year of his three-year deal with City, and stated he wishes to stay as long as possible.

“I will try to remain as long as possible to help, to help City keep moving forward and stay high,” Guardiola said.

“I think the club has to work and listen to the manager in the right moment, but also take their own decisions in the future. Nobody knows what will happen. For all the managers in the world it depends on the results.”

The Spaniard feels City’s summer signings have put the club in a position to achieve long-term success.

“They are really good players,” he added. “Good enough that it doesn’t matter who the manager will be. For Manchester City that is the most important thing.

“The new players have come in and we know the kind of energy they have to give us a really good chance to fight for the titles. We were not good enough and we haven’t changed for the short period.

“Bernardo Silva is 23-24 years old. Ederson is 23-24 years old.

“All the players’ averages are so, so young, so for the next five, six or seven years they will be here. And as soon as possible we want to be involved in the title.”