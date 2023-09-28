Guardiola in panic mode after Kylian Mbappe demands that PSG sign superb Man City star

Paris Saint Germain are reportedly still determined to sign Manchester City star Bernardo Silva, who has been heavily linked with Barcelona.

The 29-year-old has undoubtedly been one of Man City’s most important players in the last few years, and Pep Guardiola wants to keep hold of him for as long as possible.

Silva made the move to the Etihad in 2017. He has since made 312 appearances in all competitions, scoring 56 goals and making 60 assists.

In the process, the 29-year-old has won 14 major trophies, including a historic treble last season.

Silva was heavily linked with a move away from Man City during the summer window, with PSG and Barcelona among the leading contenders to sign him.

Guardiola convinced the Portugal international to sign a new contract last month. However, the interest from the European giants has not gone away.

As reported by TEAMtalk, Barcelona have made Silva their ‘number one transfer target for 2024’ – so it’s likely that they will make a bid for him in January.

It seems, though, that PSG are ready to rival the LaLiga champions for his signature. This is bad news for Guardiola, who, as mentioned, wants to keep Silva for at least the rest of the season.

Mbappe desperate to play alongside Man City star

According to French outlet Le 10 Sport, PSG are ‘not letting go’ of their ‘dream’ of signing Silva from Man City and are planning a ‘third attempt’ to sign him.

The report explains that the French giants attempted to sign the Portuguese star in 2022, and again this summer, and want a third shot at their top target.

It’s claimed that Silva was even part of the discussions between PSG and Kylian Mbappe, with the superstar striker ‘keen on the seeing the midfielder arrive to play alongside him.’

PSG’s director of football Luis Campos was therefore ‘busy trying to make a move’ for Silva this summer, but Man City were unwilling to do business.

Silva’s new contract is said to have a release clause worth £50m, but it can only be triggered at the end of the season.

Therefore, PSG would have to make a bid in excess of that amount to have any chance of a deal in January.

Barcelona, as mentioned, are also desperate to sign Silva, so would likely come in for him too this winter if PSG made an approach.

If Man City manage to keep hold of Silva in January, there will be a heated battle between PSG and Barca next summer for his signature.

