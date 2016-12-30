Guardiola insists Aguero ‘ready’ for Liverpool test

Striker Sergio Aguero is ready to face Liverpool at Anfield according to Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

Top scorer Aguero has missed City’s last four games after being sent off for a wild tackle on Chelsea’s David Luiz earlier this month.

During his enforced break – a second suspension of the season after being hit with a three-game ban in August – Aguero has spent some time resting back at home in Argentina.

But now the 28-year-old is back and looking to add to his season’s 16-goal tally in Saturday’s eagerly-anticipated Premier League clash at title rivals Liverpool.

“He is ready,” Guardiola said. “He came back good from Argentina – finally back after seven games banned, three games plus four – and we are happy he is back.”

The New Year’s Eve clash at Anfield pits third-placed City against the side immediately above them. It will also be the first time Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, two of the Premier League’s elite managers and rivals from spells in Germany, have faced each other in England.

Exciting match-up

The anticipation is heightened as Liverpool are the competition’s highest scorers so far this season with 45 goals, while City’s 39 is the joint-second highest tally.

Defender John Stones could feature despite limping off during the first half of City’s hard-fought win at Hull on Boxing Day.

“John is much, much better,” said Guardiola.

The Spaniard, speaking at his pre-match press conference, dismissed reports linking City with a move for Real Madrid playmaker Isco.

“I have no idea,” the former Barcelona boss said.