Pep Guardiola: His team are now six games without a win

Pep Guardiola insists that Manchester City will end their spell of games without a win “soon” after their 1-0 defeat to arch-rivals Manchester United in the EFL Cup.

The result was another one of disappointment for City, who after opening the season with 10 successive victories have now failed to win in six.

That equals the longest winless run of manager Pep Guardiola’s career, but the Catalan is convinced his side will soon come good again.

Guardiola, who made nine changes for the game, said: “Sometimes it happens in football the manager doesn’t win. Sometimes you win, sometimes not.

“It is the first time, okay, but hopefully it does not happen again in my career. We have had these six times but we are going to change it as soon as possible.”

City failed to register a shot on target during the 90 minutes.

But Guardiola said: “Congratulations to United, they made a good performance. We had no normal chances. We had chances on the counter-attack but with no last pass.

“But we controlled their long balls with their tall guys and I am happy for the performance of the players who don’t normally play. So, no regrets. We will improve.”

City captain Vincent Kompany, who is easing himself back into action after a groin injury, was substituted at half-time. Guardiola confirmed this was merely avoiding taking a risk.

He said: “He told us he is tired and was not ready to play the second half. That is why we made the substitution.

“He felt not good but the important thing is he is not injured. That is a good step.”