Guardiola insists Man City must improve despite thrashing of Burnley

Pep Guardiola hailed a professional performance after Manchester City demolished Burnley in the FA Cup – but still called for improvement.

The Premier League champions maintained their interest in four competitions as they thrashed the Clarets 5-0 in their fourth-round tie at the Etihad Stadium.

Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne all struck before Burnley’s Kevin Long turned into his own net and Sergio Aguero added a late penalty.

City manager Guardiola said: “I’m really pleased – for the commitment and the professionalism. We have a lot of games, not just in our legs, but in our minds.

“Of course we have to improve a few things but, in general, knowing how difficult a tie against Burnley is, we made good movements.

“After the second and third goals it was easier. I am satisfied to be in the next round and the draw on Monday.”

De Bruyne, who missed most of the first half of the season after suffering two knee injuries, was hugely impressive. It was his third start in the space of a week and the Belgium playmaker appears to be getting back to his best.

Guardiola said: “It’s not easy for players when they’ve been a long time injured, for the rhythm, for the pace. You can believe you are ready because you train but you need time. That is why we try to handle the minutes.

“But we know what Kevin is and we need him. He is clever, he saw passes, he is so aggressive in his game. That is why he helped us a lot.”

It has been a happy new year for City, with Guardiola’s side having now scored 30 goals and won seven in succession in 2019.

Guardiola said: “This month was really good. I could say we’ve played against a League One team and a Championship team but even in that position you have to score goals and it’s never easy.

“I’m most delighted that everyone has been involved. Some more than others but everybody plays. Together we can achieve it.”