Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insisted that Arsenal must keep their faith in his counterpart Mikel Arteta after Saturday’s 5-0 defeat.

Premier League champions City romped to victory over the Gunners at the Etihad Stadium. Arsenal actually had the brighter start, but the hosts took the lead after seven minutes. Indeed, Ilkay Gundogan’s header came as a result of City’s first real attack of the match, which piled the pressure on Arteta.

Arsenal have still not scored a goal in the Premier League this season. They sat bottom of the league ahead of the other matches during the weekend.

Furthermore, they have lost all of their opening three games of the league season. The last time that happened was the 1954/55 campaign.

Guardiola insisted to BT Sport that his players “respected” Arsenal during their win. While he admitted that the pressure was on his former City assistant Arteta, he insisted that his fellow Spaniard has the leadership, character and personality to succeed.

“All I can say is we worked two or three years together. What I learned from him is a few times in my life I could learn many, many things,” Guardiola said.

“He’s above and beyond a good manager. His character, personality, the leading, it’s incredible for all of us. We were sad when he left and sometimes people want and expect the results immediately.

“The team that he played today is not the team that he dreams of, because they have six, seven, eight injuries, really, really important players.

“Ben White, Thomas Partey, he cannot use the players that he needs. So all the managers need the squad and the depth.

“All of our players, except Kevin [de Bruyne] and Phil [Foden], the other ones are completely fit. I can handle that. I’m a big fan of his and I’m sure if they trust him, they are going to do a good job at Arsenal.”

Following Gundogan’s opener, Ferran Torres made it 2-0. Gabriel Jesus deservedly got on the scoresheet after Granit Xhaka’s red card for a tackle on Joao Cancelo.

In the second half, Rodri and Torres added further goals to pile the misery on Arsenal.

Guardiola delighted with victory

“After 2-0 and when they play with 10 men, it’s another game,” Guardiola said. “So after that, it was ok, we score a goal, we score more, we respect the opponent and another victory.

“We are the same like we have done in the past. Maybe people forget everything that these guys have done, the club’s intention always has to be to improve.

“The players change, the managers changes but the club has to remain the desire to get better. The team played magnificent last season and we are the same.”

Asked if another striker is still on the agenda following the failed pursuit of Tottenham’s Harry Kane, Guardiola said: “I don’t think so.”

City return to action after the international break with a clash against Leicester at the King Power Stadium.