Kompany told Guardiola he could not play second half at Man Utd

Pep Guardiola has revealed Vincent Kompany told him he was ‘not ready’ to play the second half of Manchester City’s defeat at Manchester United.

Kompany was substituted at half-time of City’s 1-0 loss in the fourth round of the League Cup, a result which leaves Guardiola’s side without a win in six matches – the worst run of the Spaniard’s managerial career.

City captain Kompany was praised in our player ratings, but was ultimately too tired to line up for the second half, in what was only the Belgian’s second start of the season following a host of injury problems.

“He told us he is tired and was not ready to play the second half,” said Guardiola.

“The important thing is after two years injured, he played three days ago 70 minutes, today 45 and no injuries. That is a good step — the first step.

“After we have to see. He felt not good, knowing what happened in the past.”

Kompany, 30, was left out of the City squad which was beaten 4-0 at Barcelona last week after telling Guardiola his head was “not ready” for the fixture.