Guardiola laughing as Arsenal hand Man City dream £100m transfer on a plate

Arsenal and Manchester City have both made contact over the signing of a £100m-rated Premier League midfielder, though it’s advantage Pep Guardiola after a report revealed what the Gunners are unwilling to do.

Liverpool were in the mix, though the title race ultimately came down to Arsenal vs Man City down the stretch. The Gunners have ensured the fight for the title will go to the final day, though few would bet against Man City cruising past West Ham at the Etihad.

Even if Arsenal do finish as runners-up for the second straight season, it’s been a wildly encouraging campaign for Mikel Arteta and co.

Arsenal boast both the highest goal difference as well as the meanest defence in the league this term. To double down on their progress, another giant summer spend in excess of £200m has been sanctioned.

A new striker is wanted, while another addition in defence is on the agenda. Elsewhere, a major signing is on the cards in central midfield.

Arsenal already possess two of the league’s outstanding midfielders in Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard. Adding a third world class option to the mix would be a frightening thought for Arsenal’s rivals next season and beyond.

Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi is on Arsenal’s radar, as is Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa.

However, according to trusted reporter Ben Jacobs, Arsenal have made an initial move to sign Newcastle ace Bruno Guimaraes by making contact with the player’s camp.

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Newcastle United first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents

Arsenal unwilling to pay full price for Guimaraes

Unfortunately for those wishing to see the Brazil international at the Emirates, Man City too have touched base with Guimaraes’ representatives.

Furthermore, Jacobs revealed that Arsenal are reluctant to pay the giant £100m release clause in the player’s contract.

Whether Man City are prepared to stump up the full fee wasn’t stated, though it’s perhaps telling that it was made crystal clear Arsenal are not.

“Newcastle also don’t want to lose Bruno Guimaraes, but the decision could be taken out of their hands if someone triggers his £100m release clause, which is valid between late May and the end of June,” Jacobs told Caught Offside.

“As long as the clause is active, Newcastle are going to simply point to its value, but it’s understood offers exceeding £80m could be entertained should Guimaraes wish to leave for a Champions League club.

“It should be stressed, Guimaraes is happy at Newcastle, but it’s also true that both Manchester City and Arsenal have made contact with his camp.

“Manchester City are the most active of the suitors. Arsenal appreciate Guimaraes, but have no intention to trigger his clause meaning they would only enter the race if the price drops.”

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Man City first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Man City exit to heighten need for Guimaraes

Aside from the fact City are the ‘most active’ in the race, they may soon have the greater need for Guimaraes too.

Bernardo Silva is a key target of both PSG and Barcelona and can be signed via a £50m release clause.

Jacobs noted PSG have shelved their own interest in Guimaraes in favour of putting all their eggs in the Silva basket. If Silva leaves, Guimaraes would represent a fine replacement in Guardiola’s XI.

Jacobs concluded: “PSG have also considered Guimaraes but decided against moving forward this summer, and will instead focus on trying to land Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva.”

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Arsenal first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…