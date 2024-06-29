Guardiola laughing as Man City beat Arsenal and Liverpool to shock signing of Chelsea forward

Manchester City have got one over on THREE of their biggest rivals after beating Liverpool and Arsenal to s shock Chelsea raid.

The stockpiling of rising young talent has become increasingly important for Premier League sides since the introduction of the league’s Profit and Sustainability rules.

Developing homegrown stars, or even plucking them from overseas sides of your domestic rivals, is a key aim for all of England’s big hitters.

Back in mid-June, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano brought news of Chelsea being on the verge of losing one of their hottest prospects.

Romano revealed winger Ryan McAidoo, 16, was in line to leave the Blues this summer.

The left-footer has been capped by England at Under-17 level and helped Chelsea win the U17 Premier League Cup last term.

Clearly impressed by the rising starlet, Arsenal put forward a proposal and were understood to be the frontrunners to secure McAidoo’s signature.

However, reports over the last 48 hours claimed Liverpool would be the ones to snap up the Chelsea teenager.

Adding fuel to that fire was the fact McAidoo had recently signed with the PLG football agency which is managed by the brother of Liverpool ace Trent Alexander-Arnold.

However, according to a stunning update from Romano on Saturday afternoon, Man City have pulled a rabbit out of the hat.

Man City pull off stunning transfer hijack

Taking to X, the trusted reporter stated: “Ryan McAidoo leaves Chelsea and he’s set to join Manchester City, here we go!

“2008 born talented forward decides to join City, deal hijacked after proposals from other Premier League top clubs.

“Deal in place and huge talent for Man City Academy.”

The move may yet help Man City earn a measure of revenge after making a colossal blunder when selling Cole Palmer to Chelsea last summer.

Eyebrows were raised when Chelsea splashed out £42.5m to sign Palmer, though the classy forward quickly made a mockery of that price tag with a spectacular first season in west London that earned him Chelsea’s Player of the Year award.

