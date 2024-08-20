Guardiola laughing with Man City to complete supreme free transfer after Arsenal hijack fails

Manchester City are on the cusp of completing one of the signings of the summer at ZERO COST, with reports suggesting the reigning champions have fended off an audacious hijack attempt from Arsenal.

Liverpool are something of an unknown in the post-Klopp era, with the common consensus being the 2024/25 title race will come down to straight fight between Arsenal and Man City.

Arsenal have strengthened this summer through the arrival of Riccardo Calafiori, David Raya was signed to a permanent deal, while the Gunners hope to close a deal for Real Sociedad midfielder, Mikel Merino, in the coming days.

By contrast, Man City may actually be weaker than where they left off last season.

Brazilian winger Savinho has arrived from Girona and produced a wildly encouraging display before being forced off with a knee issue at half time against Chelsea.

However, Julian Alvarez has been sold to Atletico Madrid and Oscar Bobb has suffered a fractured leg which will rule the attacker out for three to four months.

Man City’s squad is also much older than Arsenal’s, with the likes of Ederson, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Mateo Kovacic, Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva all 30-plus.

But with age comes experience and few players in the game are more experienced than five-time Premier League winner, Ilkay Gundogan.

The classy 33-year-old signed a two-year deal upon leaving Man City and joining Barcelona as free agent last summer.

However, Gundogan is not only primed to leave Barca after just a single season, but he’s set to return to Man City.

Man City fend off Arsenal interest

TEAMtalk led the way on Monday when exclusively revealing Pep Guardiola had greenlit Gundogan’s return.

Barcelona must sell a player before they can register new signing Dani Olmo. Gundogan is the player they’ve earmarked for an exit, much to Man City and Guardiola’s delight.

Reports had stated title rivals Arsenal were showing interest in bringing Gundogan to the Emirates. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta knows Gundogan well from his time as Guardiola’s assistant and remains a huge admirer of the midfielder.

However, according to a fresh update from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, it’s a return to the Etihad that is now advancing.

What’s more, Barcelona’s desperation to shift a player has resulted in the club being willing to sell Gundogan in a free transfer.

Gundogan returning to Man City at zero cost

Taking to X, Romano stated: “Understand Barcelona have 100 percent decided to let Ilkay Gündogan leave for free.

“Manchester City are working on details of the deal with Gundogan’s agent now in UK to get the comeback done.

“As revealed earlier, Pep Guardiola said YES. Up to Gundo’s green light.”

Assuming Gundogan does sign on the dotted line in Manchester, Guardiola’s side will be bolstered by the return of one of the Premier League’s recent greats without having to pay a fee.

Gundogan scored 29 goals Premier League over his final three seasons with Man City. If his arrival helps City resist Arsenal and lift a fifth successive EPL title it’ll be looked back upon as one of the summer’s finest and cleverest coups.

